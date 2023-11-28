Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 1,859,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

