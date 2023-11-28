Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 389 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.06. The company had a trading volume of 85,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

