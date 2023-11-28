Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 411,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

BLDR traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.16. 121,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

