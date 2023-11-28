C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $92.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,985,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

