Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of CPT opened at $88.34 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

