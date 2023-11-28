Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 16,274 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.59. 325,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,641. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,040,295.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,149,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,761 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $674,033.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,073,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,870,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,308 shares of company stock worth $5,802,999. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

