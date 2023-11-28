Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 110.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.87. 36,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($9.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

