Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $150,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 907,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,566,705.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 467,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,106. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.