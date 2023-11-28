Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth about $173,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 275,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

