Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 624.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ashland

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE ASH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,593. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.