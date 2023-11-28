Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $514,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,059,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,434,183.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,686. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. 277,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

