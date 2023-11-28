Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $877,000 Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.71.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.29. 399,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $172.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

