Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $912,000 Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Cencora Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COR traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.63. The stock had a trading volume of 436,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,067. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average is $183.02.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

