Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $956,000 Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 16,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $911.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

