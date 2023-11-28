Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 295.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $184.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

