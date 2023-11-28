Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $833,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,646,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.2 %

LNTH stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $71.14. 75,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

