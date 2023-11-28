Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $936,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 839,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 122,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 127.7% in the first quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 193,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 108,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $1,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at $95,245,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,245,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 31,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,935. The stock has a market cap of $628.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

