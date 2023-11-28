Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

REZI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

