Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $31,814.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at $929,679.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 113,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a current ratio of 20.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.