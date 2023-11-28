Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 31,393 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. 59,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

