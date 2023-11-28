Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 63,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. 880,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,975. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

