Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,269 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.00. 224,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,231. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $549.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.89 and its 200 day moving average is $455.90.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

