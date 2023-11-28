Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 318,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,223,000 after purchasing an additional 47,974 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 468,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

