Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$1.00

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Kraken Robotics Stock Up 4.9 %

PNG stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. 350,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,802. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.43. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.20 million. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraken Robotics will post 0.0600394 EPS for the current year.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

