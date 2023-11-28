Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.47) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.59% from the company’s current price.

IG Design Group Stock Down 1.0 %

LON IGR traded down GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145.05 ($1.83). The stock had a trading volume of 202,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,637. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IG Design Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 200.40 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £142.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IG Design Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.