Casper (CSPR) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $374.28 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,190,726,248 coins and its circulating supply is 11,514,831,146 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,189,914,336 with 11,514,064,249 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03192388 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,013,888.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

