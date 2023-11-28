Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 3.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38. 64,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,046,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $867.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

