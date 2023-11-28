CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

CBFV stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.54. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CB Financial Services by 22.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

