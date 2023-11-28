Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.83

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.83 and last traded at $180.31, with a volume of 637942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after acquiring an additional 354,360 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.