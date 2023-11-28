Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires 21,622 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cousins Properties worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 251,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,837. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

