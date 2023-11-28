Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Acquires New Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,242. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

