Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys New Shares in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after buying an additional 24,541 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 68,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

