Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 1,504,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,260. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

