CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) received a C$72.00 target price from equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CCL.B. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.30.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL.B

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

About CCL Industries

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$56.87. 96,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,609. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.