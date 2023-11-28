CEEK VR Trading Up 4.5% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $39.38 million and $3.43 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,193.80 or 1.00009639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000838 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004029 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05123967 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $6,761,257.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

