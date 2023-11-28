Celestia (TIA) Price Hits $6.31 on Top Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.31 or 0.00016771 BTC on major exchanges. Celestia has a total market cap of $928.00 million and $243.35 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,006,136,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,180,514 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,005,917,808.219157 with 146,961,335.969157 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.69206096 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $177,986,114.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

