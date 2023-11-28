Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $63.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $63.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celsius to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $541,496.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. Celsius has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

