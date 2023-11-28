Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cencora were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Cencora by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $65,528,771.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock worth $262,243,280 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.36. 443,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,067. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $147.48 and a one year high of $203.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.02.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

