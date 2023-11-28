Central Plains Bancshares, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CPBI)

Central Plains Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 29th. Central Plains Bancshares had issued 4,130,815 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $41,308,150 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPBI opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Central Plains Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Central Plains Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Plains Bancshares
- Trading Halts Explained
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.