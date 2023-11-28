Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE CHW traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a current ratio of 56.01 and a quick ratio of 38.05. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.30.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.6799591 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesswood Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Chesswood Group news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total value of C$60,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Also, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,863.37. 38.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

