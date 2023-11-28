Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,261,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.