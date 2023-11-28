China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

