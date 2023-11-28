Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 3,150 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NOW stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $670.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,354. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $678.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

