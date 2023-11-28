Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,452,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $207,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,348. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. CSFB dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

