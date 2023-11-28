Cibc World Market Inc. Has $51.96 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $51,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,999 shares of company stock worth $254,659,215. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $591.65. 940,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,154. The company has a market capitalization of $561.66 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

