Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ worth $111,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,246,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,181,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $393.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

