Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 90,323 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,323 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $101,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 277,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,023. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

