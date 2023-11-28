Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,482,000 after buying an additional 75,040 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,655,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

