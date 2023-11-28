Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 42,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 174,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 52,060 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 340,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,795 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,867 shares of company stock worth $1,603,668. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

