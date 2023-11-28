Claudio Erba Sells 900,000 Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) Director Claudio Erba sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$39,600,000.00.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DCBO traded down C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 96,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.33. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$39.81 and a twelve month high of C$72.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Docebo from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

